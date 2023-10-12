Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Nuclear and Hydro Power are expected to replace Coal

Business » ENERGY | October 12, 2023, Thursday // 11:12
The Minister of Energy Rumen Radev announced that in the course of reducing pollution from energy production, the capacities from coal plants will also be replaced by new nuclear capacities - two AP1000 units at the site of the Kozloduy NPP - and new capacities from pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant. The horizon is until 2038.

Rumen Radev said that in the updated territorial plans for a fair coal transition there is an individual approach to the three regions - Stara Zagora, Kyustendil and Pernik.

He announced that new industries are planned in the "Maritsa-Iztok" complex, so that there will be work for people in the future. In Pernik, it is planned to "maintain the district heating service with the implementation of low-emission technologies". According to the Minister of Energy, there will be an industrial zone in Kyustendil, corresponding to new jobs.

