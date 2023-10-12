Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Nuclear and Hydro Power are expected to replace Coal

The Minister of Energy Rumen Radev announced that in the course of reducing pollution from energy production, the capacities from coal plants will also be replaced by new nuclear capacities - two AP1000 units at the site of the Kozloduy NPP - and new capacities from pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant. The horizon is until 2038.

Rumen Radev said that in the updated territorial plans for a fair coal transition there is an individual approach to the three regions - Stara Zagora, Kyustendil and Pernik.

He announced that new industries are planned in the "Maritsa-Iztok" complex, so that there will be work for people in the future. In Pernik, it is planned to "maintain the district heating service with the implementation of low-emission technologies". According to the Minister of Energy, there will be an industrial zone in Kyustendil, corresponding to new jobs.

