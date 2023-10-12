Bulgaria’s Ex-PM: The Vote of No Confidence shows the Pre-Election Weakness of the Opposition

"To use a vote of no confidence as part of an election campaign shows election weakness. In reality, you have no solutions, only propaganda based on fear and hatred. This vote will not pass, but we will continue to fight for the people in the energy sector".

This was stated by the co-chairman of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Kiril Petkov at the beginning of the debates on the first vote of no confidence in the cabinet with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

The opposition in the form of BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Vazrazhdane" introduced the vote of no confidence because of the problems in the "Energy" sector.

"We have a vote of no confidence only 128 days after the election of the Denkov cabinet. I don't know how these 128 days have anything to do with the topics you interweave in your motives, such as the closing of the units of the Kozloduy NPP, the unrealized Belene project, the unbuilt South Stream, the failed oil pipeline Burgas-Alexandroupolis. According to you, Academician Denkov is clearly not only responsible for the last 128 days, but also for the past 30 years," said Kiril Petkov.

"Today I am sure that you will mainly scare your voters with cold, with darkness, with high electricity bills. Just like the previous caretaker government did for last winter. Many of you are using fake news, untruths. But let's state the real truth to your constituents, for peace of mind. Last week we decided not to limit coal capacity until 2038. Yes, there is a danger that the options for American plants after 2026 will be reduced based on market forces, so we need the money from Europe so that we can help those working in the 'Energy' sector. That is why the government sent the plans to Brussels on September 30 this year so that 1.6 billion leva would not be lost, as last year we lost 200 million leva when the caretaker government did not send these plans," added Petkov.

He emphasized that in the next three months, "we will work with the trade unions and those working in the 'Energy' sector to do the best for the people".

"I suspect that some of you regret that we are in the EU, but would be happy if we could participate in Putin's Eurasian Union. I suspect that some of you felt offended the other day when the UN gave Bulgaria 160 votes for membership in the Human Rights Council, and Russia - 83. Unlike you, the UN trusts the 'Denkov' cabinet that it can protect people's rights," said the former prime minister.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg