Four Bulgarians were Evacuated from Israel via Plane of the Spanish Air Force

Four Bulgarians were evacuated from Israel by a plane of the Royal Air Force of Spain. This became clear from publications in the media, where it was specified that they were on the second plane that was sent to collect Spanish tourists from Tel Aviv.

The plane has already landed on Spanish soil. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares personally confirmed the news, saying the operation had ended "successfully."

The military plane sent to Israel by the government carried 149 Spaniards, 15 EU citizens, 36 people from Latin America and 20 from third countries. In addition to the 4 Bulgarians from the EU countries, three Hungarians, two Germans, two Romanians and one person each from Italy, Lithuania, Poland and Portugal have arrived.

No further information is given as to whether the Bulgarians live permanently in Spain or whether they were transported to Madrid as part of international cooperation in such situations. According to Minister Albares, the fact that nearly 1,000 Spaniards are still in the war zone is worrying, but since they live permanently there, the recommendation to them is to follow the instructions of the Spanish Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate in Jerusalem.

A day earlier, the first plane with 209 people evacuated from Israel landed at the Torrejón de Ardos air base, bringing the total number of those transferred to Spanish territory to 429.

