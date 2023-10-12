Israel unleashes Hell against Hamas targets in Gaza

Israeli military reported earlier this morning that they were conducting a "large-scale blow" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said more than 50 people have died in Gaza after a series of Israeli air bombing in recent hours. So far, at least 1,200 are the dead in Israel after Hamas's brutal cross-border attack. Another 1,200 people were killed in Gaza in retaliatory air strikes. The United States has increased additional military assistance to the Israeli army and are working on all aspects of the crisis with hostages held by Hamas, US President Joe Biden announced.

The United States will provide Israel with everything it needs. This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before leaving for the Jewish state:

"We are firmly against terrorism," Blinkon said, adding that Hamas's actions are almost indescribable. The US Secretary of State is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Yitzhak Duke. At a round table in Washington with leaders of the Jewish community, US President Joe Biden described the Palestinian group's attack against Israel as "pure evil". He urged Israel to act in accordance with the rules for hostilities and added:

"This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty. Not just hatred, but pure cruelty against the Jewish people. I would say that it was the deadliest day for the Jews after the Holocaust."

The US head of state also warned Iran to be careful about the conflict.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups have announced that they are launching heavy missiles against Israel, while the Israeli army said hundreds of thousands of soldiers have already gathered near the Gaza border in preparation for the land offensive. The only power plant in Gaza is no longer working and Israel has stopped supplies of electricity, medicines, food, fuel and water for the strip.

However, UN Secretary -General Antonio Guterres insisted on immediate humanitarian access. The White House also announced that they were negotiating with Israel and Egypt about the admission of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Last night, the Israeli army has hit hundreds of objects in Gaza, including places from where Hamas has directed attacks on the Jewish state. Because of the fighting, nearly 340,000 people have left their homes in the Gaza Strip.

