Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Weak Wind

Today it will be mostly sunny and the wind will be weak. After a cool morning, in the afternoon the temperatures will be between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia - around 23°C.

The weather on the Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. It will blow light to a moderate wind with the southern part. The maximum temperatures will be between 19°C and 22°C. The seawater temperature is about 21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

In the mountains, the weather will be mostly sunny. It will blow to a moderate wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 12°C.

Sunny weather will prevail on Friday. From northwest to southeast, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness without rainfall.

It will be sunny on Saturday. The wind will be weak, from the beginning from the south, later from the east. Temperatures will rise slightly and the minimum will be between 7° and 12°C and the maximum will be between 23°C and 28°C.

On Sunday, the wind will again navigate the south and intensify. It will be sunny in the morning, an increase in cloudiness will begin after noon, the likelihood of rainfall is low. Temperatures will be retained without significant change.

On Monday, with a strong wind from the northwest, colder air will invade. It will be mostly cloudy, there will be rainfall, in more places in the northwestern half of the country. The temperatures will decrease and the maximum will be from 15-16°C in the northwest to 22-23°C in the southeastern regions.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology