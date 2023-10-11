The Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensured the return of another 57 Bulgarians from Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Tel Aviv and the "Situation Center" Directorate, managed to secure 57 seats for Bulgarian citizens on a private airline flight for October 11.

Among those successfully brought out of the country are 29 tourists, families with small children and citizens located in particularly risky areas, humanitarian cases, etc.

If the security situation allows, the possibility of traveling Tel Aviv - Sofia with regular flights of Bulgaria Air and El Al, as well as the Haifa - Larnaca (Cyprus) ferry line, remains.

With the implementation of the mentioned opportunities, practically all Bulgarian citizens who have applied for a short-term stay in Israel, as well as several humanitarian cases, will be covered.

The Bulgarian embassy in Tel Aviv informs that Ben Gurion Airport continues to operate with limited capacity and various airlines operate some of their scheduled flights to other countries.

The "Situation Center" Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Tel Aviv are preparing a list of Bulgarian citizens who wish to be deported from Israel, which will be used for any future flight from the country.

