Day 595 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The US announced New Military Aid for Ukraine

Day 595 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The US announced new military aid for Ukraine

Zelensky on a surprise visit in Brussels - he asked NATO for long-range missiles, air defense and ammunition

Zelensky : The war in Ukraine is in its final phase

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed three Russian battalions near Avdiivka

Putin will travel to Kyrgyzstan despite his arrest warrant

Belgium has decided to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025

Russia has accused the US of preparing for nuclear tests in the state of Nevada

Ukraine says it has uncovered two Russian informants linked to the Groza attack



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced new US military aid to Ukraine worth 200 million dollars, including M9 ammunition for the new anti-aircraft systems the US will soon provide to Ukraine, artillery and missile ammunition and any equipment to be used against Russian drones.

Austin said this at the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also present.

Earlier, Zelensky defined the delivery of anti-aircraft systems before the onset of winter as a major necessity for his country.

"They are a guarantee that there will be normal life in the cities, there will be an economy, there will be people. An anti-aircraft system with a large range will also guarantee the functioning of our corridors in the Black Sea and in the Danube region."

Zelensky on a surprise visit in Brussels - he asked NATO for long-range missiles, air defense and ammunition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked NATO for long-range missiles.

He arrived on an unannounced visit to Brussels and appeared with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the start of a meeting of defense ministers from member states.

The missiles are needed by Kyiv to push out the Russian forces.

"We need concrete things. We also need air defense systems and ammunition," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine is almost ready to start negotiations for EU membership. He called for a way to use the seized Russian property to rebuild his country.

The ministers will discuss Kyiv's future accession to NATO and the provision of additional support for the country, Stoltenberg said. Funding for air defense is important for the protection of people, crops and infrastructure in Ukraine, he stressed.

The meeting will also discuss the situation in Israel after the attack by Hamas, the situation with the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq, the tension in Kosovo and the damage to a gas pipeline and communication cable in the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia.

Stoltenberg assured that if a deliberate attack on the infrastructure of a NATO country is detected, the response will be united and decisive.

The ministers will talk with their Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant

Zelensky, who is Jewish, has expressed support for Israel.

"There will also be signals from us, from Ukraine. We are at war, so we know what terrorist attacks mean.

My recommendation, if I can use that word, to the world leaders is to go to Israel to support the people who are under terrorist attacks. Just the people - I'm not talking about any institutions," the Ukrainian leader said.

“And remember that the most important thing when the aggression starts is not to be alone. Just as the world has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion”.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said that if the war continues, he will run for a second presidential term, but if it ends, he will not.

In an interview with Romanian publication Digi24, quoted by Ukraine's NV.UA, when asked if he would run for president, Zelensky said:

"If the war continues - yes, if the war ends - no."

Zelensky, who was on a state visit to Romania yesterday, said he could not flee during the war.

In August, he said it was impossible to hold elections during martial law, but added he was "ready to make changes to the legislation".

Asked by a journalist if he was afraid of losing the election, the president of Ukraine replied: "I'm not afraid of losing."

Zelensky stressed that elections should be held throughout the country. Both the military and citizens of Ukraine abroad must also vote.

Zelensky: The war in Ukraine is in its final phase

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the war with Russia is in its final phase, which is the most difficult. At the end of his official visit to Romania yesterday, Zelensky gave a press conference for four Romanian journalists. Digi 24 TV published the questions and answers of the Ukrainian president.

Asked when the war will end, Volodymyr Zelenskiy replied that he could not say an exact date. “I think I know when, but I can't tell you that either. Now is the latter part of the war, not the middle. The first part was the occupation, followed by stopping the advance and taking the initiative. I think we are in the last part. We have many fears - the money, the weapons, but we are in the last part, the most difficult," answered Zelensky.

Asked if he was satisfied with the speed of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Zelensky said there were many challenges, but the initiative was in Ukraine's hands. "We continue further, forward. We are losing a lot of people, but we are moving forward," said the Ukrainian president.

Asked if he feared the conflict in Israel would distract from Ukraine, Zelensky acknowledged that one cannot focus on many things at once. "You have to choose who you support, with money, with military aid. To be able to maintain one battlefield, you cannot open many fronts. It's understandable. After everything that happened, some people can't get enough, they love blood, they can't calm down. You can't compare one war to another war. The people who create these wars are crazy," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky said Ukraine is not fighting Israel for US support. In response to a question, the Ukrainian president indicated that it is normal for American aid to Ukraine to decrease in the context of the events in Israel. "We have what we have, we have to deal with it," said the Ukrainian president.

Asked if he was worried about the outcome of the US presidential election, Zelensky admitted that "everything affects, every change". "I can't say everything will be the same. I don't know how it will be, who will win the election, but it is the decision of the American people. Trump would make some changes," commented Zelensky.

Asked if a world war was imminent, Zelensky said he believed "Russia is interested in it." "For some, war is a tragedy, for others it is an opportunity. They want continued destabilization of the world. We see Russia in political isolation. To stop it, we can only do this through unity at the world level, the big countries, the strong. We need to see that everyone participates and that they can stop Russia politically," Zelensky answered.

Asked if he would shake Vladimir Putin's bloodied hand to stop the war in Ukraine, Zelensky said the Russian president did not want to end the conflict. “He will be very sincere. He can't even decide anymore. He doesn't want to end anything, he's not interested, it's never going to happen. A handshake means nothing. If you want to stop the war, you do whatever it takes to stop it, you talk to all the people who are willing to negotiate. He does not want that. There is not a single person who is interested in returning the relations that existed before with Russia," Zelensky said. According to him, Putin wants to move forward "and it's not just about Ukraine." "He wants more, territories that were under the protection of the Soviet Union, I'm talking about Moldova, the Baltic countries," Zelensky said in response to a question from Digi 24 TV.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed three Russian battalions near Avdiivka

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 108 military clashes between the Ukrainian army and the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook, quoted by the "Gordon" website.

Three Russian battalions tried to capture Avdiivka, but were repulsed by the AFU. The battalions were supported by tanks and armored vehicles. The offensive took place in the regions of Avdiivka, Tonenki, Keramik and Pervomaisky, Donetsk region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled over 30 enemy attacks in Sinkovka and Ivanovka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of the Russians in Makiivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

Bakhmut direction - the Ukrainian armed forces have repelled enemy attacks in Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. At the same time, Ukrainian defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut.

In the Marinka direction, the AFU successfully repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in Marinka and Krasnogorovka.

Russian offensives near Zolotaya Niva and Volodino were also prevented.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military held off the enemy in Inzhenernoye and Verbovoye.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the offensive operation near Melitopol, to improve the tactical situation in the area west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region and to inflict damage on the occupation troops.

In Kherson, the Ukrainian military conducted a counter-battery battle, destroyed supply depots and successfully struck the enemy's rear.

The Russian occupiers want to surround #Avdiivka. One of the most large-scale attacks on the city has taken place, Radio Liberty quoted the military as saying.



It is reported that Russian forces in the Avdiivka direction are advancing with large amounts of equipment and… pic.twitter.com/P1dQNSUYDz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 11, 2023

Putin will travel to Kyrgyzstan despite his arrest warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, his first trip outside Russia since the International Court of Justice in The Hague in March ordered his arrest for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

In June, Putin withdrew from the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Johannesburg, and recently said he did so to avoid causing trouble for "our friends".

The Russian leader is also due to travel to China next week for the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on October 17 and 18, Reuters reports.

Neither Kyrgyzstan nor China are members of the International Criminal Court, set up to prosecute war crimes.

Moscow denies Hague's charges of forcibly deporting children from Ukraine to Russia and says the arrest warrant is evidence of Western hostility to Russia.

Russia has launched a case against the prosecutors who ordered the president's arrest and put them on a wanted list so it can convict them in absentia when the trial goes to court.

In addition to the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - an organization uniting several former Soviet republics, Putin will also participate in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the opening of an air base in Kant, where a unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces is located, reported the presidential office of Kyrgyzstan.

Separately, Kyrgyzstan's presidential office said Tuesday that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov that he would not attend the CIS summit of several former Soviet republics in Bishkek on Friday.

Russian-Armenian ties have been severely strained by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Yerevan's decision to submit to the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court in early October.

Armenia has accused Russia of inaction in the operation that saw Azerbaijan regain control of the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in September.

Last week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pulled out of a meeting with Pashinyan organized by the EU, before which the Union said it stood behind Armenia, Reuters recalls.

Belgium has decided to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025

Belgium will send "several" F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025, Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder was quoted as saying by local media.

Dedonder specified that this would be possible after the first deliveries of the newer F-35 fighter jets to the Belgian Air Force begin, expected at the end of the year. It is planned that Belgium will also be involved in the training of Ukrainian fighter pilots. Belgium expresses readiness to maintain the entire fleet of F-16 machines provided to Ukraine by NATO allies.

Earlier this fall, Belgian politicians and the military entered into an open dispute over whether to provide fighter jets to Ukraine. Some argued that this was not possible because the Belgian fighters were too old and would therefore be dangerous for Ukrainian pilots.

Russia has accused the US of preparing for nuclear tests in the state of Nevada

Russia has accused the United States of preparing or having recently prepared for nuclear tests at a test site in the state of Nevada, Reuters reported.

Moscow has stressed that it will not resume its nuclear testing program until Washington resumes its own.

The accusation against the US was made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov amid debate in the lower house of the Russian parliament on how to withdraw Moscow's ratification of a landmark nuclear test ban treaty.

A US State Department spokesman rejected Ryabkov's claim, calling it "a troubling attempt by Moscow to increase nuclear risks and raise tensions in the context of its illegal war in Ukraine." The US has no intention of withdrawing from a 1992 moratorium on nuclear tests, which is in line with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) signed but not ratified by Washington, he said.

Ukraine says it has uncovered two Russian informants linked to the Groza attack

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said today it has identified two suspects believed to have tipped off Russian forces about a gathering of people at a funeral in the Ukrainian village of Groza (Hroza), which was targeted by a Russian strike in which 53 people were killed, AFP reported.

According to Kyiv, the Russian army fired an Iskander missile on October 5, which struck a place where people had gathered for a funeral ceremony for a slain soldier in Groza, a small village in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine.

A statement from the SBU said that "two local residents - 30-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his 23-year-old younger brother Dmytro Mamon - collected and provided the Russians with the information necessary to carry out the strike."

The two brothers "fled to Russia" last September after Ukrainian forces liberated the region. They set up "their own network of informants" to provide intelligence to the Russian military in relation to operations being undertaken in Kyiv-controlled areas.

