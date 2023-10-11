A Sanctioned Kremlin Oligarch owns a Skyscraper in Bulgaria’s Capital

Vertigo Business Tower in Sofia is owned by Kremlin oligarch Alexey Chepa, revealed the team of Alexei Navalny.

Chepa was included in the EU sanctions list on February 25, 2022.

"The Kremlin oligarchy continues to be untouchable in Bulgaria. We draw the attention of the State Agency for National Security for this", write investigative journalists from Navalny's anti-corruption fund.

The 19-story business building Vertigo Business Tower with adjacent 350 parking spaces worth 10 million dollars was disguised through several offshore companies of Chepa's then 22-year-old son.

Alexey Chepa is a deputy of the Russian Duma, close to Putin's circle, involved in business with the arms boss Gaydamak, who was convicted by the French authorities of supplying arms to Africa, accidentally forgot to mention in his declaration a property in Miami, owner of a mansion in Spain and other business ventures.

Otherwise, he is an ardent supporter of the war with Ukraine, a supporter of women also serving in the army and one of the ardent propagandists for the fight against the "rotting" Europe and USA.

/OFFNews

