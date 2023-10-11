Bulgaria: Miners and Energy Workers continue to Blockade Key Roads in the Country for the 13th Day in a Row

The miners and energy workers, who continue to blockade roads in Stara Zagora region, are also preparing a national protest for tomorrow. They will again demand that the Territorial Plans for a just transition of the coal regions be withdrawn from the European Commission.

The "Trakia" highway near Stara Zagora, "Prokhoda na Republikata" and the sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo, as well as the Radnevo - Nova Zagora road, continue to be blocked. Closed for traffic in the area of the Trakia highway and the Stara Zagora - Dimitrovgrad road. Stoino Tenev, chairman of the trade union organization in mine 3, confirmed that the protesters are steadfast in their demands.

"The demands remain. We remain on the highway for an indefinite period of time. We will decide for ourselves what we will do. We are working on the issue of effective actions with the necessary documents. Lawyers must be consulted", he commented.

A national protest has been announced for October 12, with which those employed in the "Maritsa Iztok" complex appeal for support to the people of the whole country and the region of the Maritsa Basin

