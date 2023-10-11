More than 3,000 people have Died in the Conflict between Israel and Hamas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called on Israel to respect international law in its response to the Hamas attack. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the country is moving to a full-scale offensive against the Gaza Strip. The first plane carrying ammunition has landed in Israel after the United States promised such supplies and the Jewish state's air force continues its attacks on Gaza.

US intelligence agencies had no indication of plans by the Palestinian militant group Hamas to attack Israel, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning a visit to Israel tomorrow.

Earlier, President Joe Biden made it clear that the United States has been in constant communication with its Israeli partners as well as its allies in the region and around the world since the beginning of the crisis and warned countries and organizations "not to try to take advantage of of the situation".

Biden also confirmed that at least 14 American citizens were among those kidnapped by the Islamist organization Hamas. At least 20 Americans are among the hostages.

Israel's army has been able to fully regain control of the affected areas along the border since Saturday's Hamas offensive, has stepped up its airstrikes, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened that "this is just the beginning".

The number of dead has exceeded 3,000. Of them, the Israelis are 1,200, victims of the bombings in Gaza - over 900. Hamas itself has lost at least 1,500 fighters, Israel claims. Air raid sirens sounded that night in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and other Israeli cities.

Israel must respect international law in its response to the Hamas attack, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has urged. The Palestinian Authority is our partner - we are not dealing with Hamas, Borrell emphasized.

EU foreign ministers urged Israeli authorities not to cut off electricity and food supplies to Gazans and to provide humanitarian corridors for those who want to leave the area.

Most EU countries are of the opinion that aid to the Palestinian Authority should continue, Borrell said, after Germany, Austria, Denmark and Sweden earlier suspended aid payments to the Palestinian territories.

