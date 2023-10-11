COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 442 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 442, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,726 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 16.21 percent.

In the last 24 hours, seven patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 352 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 22 are in intensive care units. There are 75 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours.

153 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,274,043 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,624 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 4,365 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, making the total since the start of the immunization campaign 4,641,372 vaccines.

A total of 38,493 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,317,160 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal