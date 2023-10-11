Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Wednesday and Relatively Warm Temperatures

The weather will be sunny today. The minimum temperatures will be between 6°C and 11°C, in Sofia - about 8°C, on the sea coast - from 11°C to 13°C, and the maximum - between 19°C and 24°C, in Sofia - about 20°C.

Sunny weather will prevail with more cloud cover before noon over the western half of the country. A light easterly wind will blow.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 18°C and 21°C. The temperature of the sea water is 21-22°C. The excitement of the sea will increase and it will be 2-3 knots.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains before noon, with light rain showers in some places. Clouds will reduce to mostly sunny weather after noon. A light northerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 15°C, at 2000 meters - around 7°C.

By the end of the week, the weather will be mostly sunny. More significant increases in cloud cover will occur Friday afternoon, but the chance of precipitation is low. The wind will be light, with variable direction, and the temperatures will rise and during the weekend the minimum will be between 8°C and 13°C and the maximum between 23°C and 28°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology