With 160 to 83 Votes: Bulgaria Won instead of Russia a Seat in the UN Human Rights Council
In the secret ballot for the election of two new members of the Human Rights Council, which was held yesterday in the General Assembly in New York, Bulgaria received 160 votes, Albania - 123, and Russia - 83, reported Reuters.
Thus, Russia's attempt to return to the UN human rights body failed.
The vote is a crucial test of Western efforts to keep Moscow diplomatically isolated after its invasion of Ukraine. Russia was expelled from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council over the invasion.
The UN Human Rights Council is an international human rights body in the UN system that replaced the UN Commission on Human Rights, BTA reported.
It is an auxiliary body of the General Assembly. Its first meeting was held on June 19, 2006.
