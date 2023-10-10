Bulgaria’s PM: There is No Reason for Health Restrictions due to COVID-19

"There is currently no reason to change health safety rules and impose any restrictions". In his traditional monthly interview on Facebook, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov categorically refuted the lies spread on the Internet about an upcoming lockdown or mass wearing of masks due to COVID-19.

Denkov recalled that last year a national plan for dealing with the pandemic was adopted, which clearly describes the indicators that require the introduction of additional measures. One of the key indicators is the workload of the hospitals and at the moment there are no signals of an overload of the health system.

Bulgaria continues to be at the lowest stage of response according to epidemiological indicators. "There is no reason to look for development in another direction," the prime minister also stated and called on Bulgarian citizens to get information on the subject only from official sources.

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 550, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal

