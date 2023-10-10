Sofia Airport: The Emergency Evacuation Flight to Tel Aviv has been Cancelled

The emergency evacuation flight to Tel Aviv of "European Air Charter" has been canceled, reported Sofia Airport. The plane was supposed to leave Bulgaria empty and return with passengers from Tel Aviv.

European Air Charter confirmed that the flight was canceled for tomorrow. "The safety and security of passengers and crew is our top priority," the company said.

The airport informs that the situation is calm, despite some canceled flights. At the moment, the flight to/from Tel Aviv of "Bulgaria Air", planned for October 12 (Thursday), is without change in the schedule.

