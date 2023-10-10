Attempts to Illegally Cross the Bulgarian Border have Increased in 2023

From the beginning of the year until September 30, employees of the Main Directorate "Border Police" have prevented over 158,000 attempts by illegal immigrants to illegally enter Bulgaria, reporters the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For comparison, in the same period in 2022, they are over 115,000, which is an increase of nearly 38%. The department indicates that it is possible that some of the persons who returned independently to the interior of the Republic of Turkey, after establishing Bulgarian patrols along the border, made more than one attempt to cross into Bulgarian territory.

The citizens of third countries detained for illegal entry into Bulgaria in 2023 are 1,242 people. They are mainly from Syria - 629, Morocco - 200, Afghanistan - 199, Iraq - 80, reports the Ministry of the Interior.

From January 1 to September 30, 2023, 1,968 third-country nationals were detained when attempting to illegally cross the border to exit the country. The main share of those arrested are citizens of countries from the Middle East and North Africa.

On the Bulgarian-Serbian border, there is the greatest migrant pressure, 88% of persons attempting to cross illegally have been arrested.

By 108% is the increase of those detained in the interior of Bulgaria in June, July, August and September 2023. These are 8364 illegal migrants. In the same period of 2022, they were 4,013.

The number of initiated pre-trial proceedings against organizers of illegal migration has increased by 31%, and by 15% more are accused of this criminal activity compared to the summer months of last year.

