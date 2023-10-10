Day 594 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia is interested in Provoking a War in the Middle East according to Zelensky

Day 594 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russia attacked Odesa with drones

Zelensky : Russia is interested in provoking a war in the Middle East

The Palestinian leader will visit Russia while he talks daily with the Kremlin

Ramzan Kadyrov called on Muslim countries to form a coalition and protect the Palestinians



Russia launched 36 Iranian drones overnight, damaging the infrastructure in the Odesa region, Reuters reported, citing local authorities

The blows were directed to the areas of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson, the Ukrainian military said, adding that air defense systems had destroyed 27 drones.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said that an unspecified "logistics infrastructure" had been struck, but that there were no reports of injured people.

Odesa and ports in the region were the last subject of attack on Friday, with objects used to export grain to Odesa region hit directly.

In recent weeks and months, the Russian forces have struck with rockets and unmanned planes in southern Ukraine, particularly aimed at port facilities.

Separately, the regional administration of Kherson said Russia had hit the region 79 times with mortars, artillery and drones last day, injuring four people and damaging several buildings.

According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky - the available intelligence is very clear: Russia is interested in provoking a war in the Middle East so that this new source of suffering undermines world unity:

"We see how the Russian propagandists are gloating. We see Moscow's Iranian friends openly supporting those who attacked Israel and all of this is a far greater threat than the world currently imagines. World wars in the past started with local aggressions," said the Ukrainian president in his evening video address.

On the front, the Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks in the region of Kupiansk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia.

The advance of Kyiv in the direction of Melitopol continues.

Russia reported Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk region and Zaporizhzhia, which it successfully repelled.

Command posts and military equipment were destroyed in airstrikes, Moscow also claimed.

The Palestinian leader will visit Russia while he talks daily with the Kremlin

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, Russian media reported, citing the Palestinian envoy to Moscow, Reuters reported.

"We are waiting for an official statement from the Kremlin about when the visit will take place," Russian news agency RBC reported, citing Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal.

Separately, Nofal told Russian state television that the two countries maintain "daily contacts."

Israel yesterday imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip after an unprecedented attack on Saturday by the Islamist paramilitary group Hamas in which hundreds of people were killed and kidnapped.

The Russian Federation maintains relations with Arab countries, as well as with Israel. The Kremlin condemned the violence against both countries and accused the US of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state.

The last meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mahmoud Abbas was a year ago at a regional conference in Kazakhstan. Abbas last visited Russia two years ago.

Ramzan Kadyrov called on Muslim countries to form a coalition and protect the Palestinians

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov called on the leaders of Muslim countries to create a coalition and call on Europe and the entire West to protect the Palestinians, TASS reported.

"I appeal to the leaders of Muslim countries - create a coalition and call on those you call friends, Europe and the whole West, not to bomb civilians under the pretext of killing militants. We support Palestine. And we are against this war, which, unlike other conflicts, it can grow into something bigger," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

He called on the world community to unanimously take a just decision on the situation in Palestine. "I myself have been to Israel. And our peace delegation has faced attempts at open provocations. That is why I call for an end to both the war and any form of escalation. If necessary, our units are ready to act as a peacekeeping force, to restore order and counter all law breakers," he added.

The Chechen leader also urged both sides in the conflict not to touch the Al-Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem and the mosque named after his father in Abu Ghosh, which he opened in 2014.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants invaded the territory of the country and carried out a massive missile strike. More than 800 people have been killed in Hamas attacks in Israel. More than 2,600 were injured. About 150 people were kidnapped by Hamas, the press service of the Israeli government announced.

Among the killed are also foreign citizens.

Israel officially declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War and responded with air strikes on the Palestinian enclave, killing 558 people and injuring more than 2,800, according to the health ministry there.

Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization by Israel, the European Union, the United States, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and the Organization of American States.

