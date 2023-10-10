The Bulgaria Government will not budge further despite the Miners' Protest
"There is nowhere else to go," is how Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov answered a question from "Dnevnik" during a live broadcast on "Facebook" whether he is ready for additional concessions, given the ongoing protests of miners and energy workers.
Unions and government recently signed an agreement that says there will be no administrative shutdown of coal plants. Denkov explained that the state will continue to maintain energy security with base capacities that largely depend on coal plants.
"This transition will take at least until 2040 - 2045. Whatever can be done, we have done. From here, we must return to the discussion. The agreement is good for everyone. But some of the energy workers and miners are misled by political ambitions," said Denkov.
The protests continue for the twelfth day. Miners and energy workers have blocked parts of key roads: "Trakia" highway, "Prokhoda na Republikata" and the sub-Balkan road. There will be a national protest on Thursday.
