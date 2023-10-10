PM Denkov: We are ready to Evacuate more Bulgarians from Israel

"We are ready for an additional flight for the evacuation of Bulgarians from Israel, if there are those who wish". This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, who answered questions from citizens and the media on Facebook.

"The most important thing is that we were able to quickly evacuate the Bulgarian citizens from there," said Denkov.

"If this conflict deepens, it will have an impact on the coming winter," the prime minister pointed out.

For Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, the war between Hamas and Israel does not, for the time being, force Bulgaria to reconsider its refusal of Russian oil, given the expected new changes in global supplies.

"The step-by-step introduction of non-Russian oil implies that there is an opportunity to react if the situation requires it," said the prime minister.

Some of the questions currently being asked are about salaries in various state administrations and departments.

Citizens also ask how long the Trakia highway will remain blocked by energy workers and miners, as well as whether the government is ready to make concessions on the subject.

