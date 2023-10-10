New Gaza War: Over 2,400 Hamas Targets have been Hit, Israeli Casualties are over 900

More than 900 have already died in Israel after the attacks of Hamas, the Israeli embassy in the United States announced.

Those killed in the Palestinian territories are about 560.

The Israeli military reported that more than 2,400 Hamas targets were destroyed.

Command and control centers, as well as weapons production and storage sites, were attacked.

The UN warned that the crisis could cover the entire region.

"This is a war in the truest sense of the word. There is information about 140 missing people - their names are known, action is being taken to release them," said Daniela Chopova, a member of the Board of Directors of the Bulgarian Center in Tel Aviv. She added that the embassy is making lists of those who want to be evacuated, with priority given to people who are only Bulgarian citizens.

According to her, these are groups that went on excursions or visits to Israel, tourists who have nowhere to shelter. People who have dual citizenship - Bulgarian and Israeli - can leave the country with regular airlines.

"For now, there is no complete evacuation plan from Israel. There is a red line on the phones, hiding places are open. Apart from the grocery stores, which have been emptied, nothing else is working. Only institutions that provide emergency aid, the hospitals, are working," added Daniela Chopova.

She explained that everything is divided into areas depending on the level of the threat.

"My daughter and son-in-law are soldiers and they are currently in the army, they don't tell me where they are stationed. An organization has been created for those who are missing and their bodies have been found. This organization has given information to 30 families," said Daniela Chopova.

