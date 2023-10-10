COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 550 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 550, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,383 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 16.2 percent.

In the last 24 hours, eight patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 334 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 19 are in intensive care units. There are 62 new arrivals in medical facilities, of which 59.68 have not been vaccinated.

227 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,273,890 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,342 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,580 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, which brings the total number of vaccines given since the start of the immunization campaign to 4,637,007.

A total of 38,496 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,316,718 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal