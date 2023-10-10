Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with isolated Rain Showers today

The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia - around 11°C, and the maximum in most areas - between 21°C and 26°C, in Sofia - around 21°C.

There will be variable cloudiness, more significant over the mountainous regions, and in some places it will rain. A weak to moderate north-westerly wind will blow, which will turn east-northeast after noon in Eastern Bulgaria.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. There will be a light to moderate northwesterly wind, which will gradually shift from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 18°C to 21°C. The temperature of the sea water is 21-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 knots.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains and in places in the Rilo-Rhodope region it will rain, and above 2300 meters - snow. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 14°C, at 2000 meters - about 6°C.

It will be mostly sunny in the coming days. In the morning hours, short-term fog will form in places in the valleys and around the water basins. Temperatures will gradually rise and the maximum on Friday and Saturday will be between 24°C and 29°C and the minimum between 10°C and 15°C.

