Bulgaria: Cold-Blooded Murder of a Syrian Citizen in Sofia
A Syrian citizen was shot dead in the capital's "Krasna Polyana" district last night. According to unconfirmed information, he is between 17 and 19 years old.
According to the National Radio, the man was shot with 10 bullets, and the murder has the signature of a planned execution.
The deceased has the status of a permanent resident in Bulgaria.
The Syrian man was walking along the street with his compatriot when unknown men opened fire on them. The second Syrian managed to escape and is unharmed. However, the shot man died on the spot, and the "Emergency" teams only confirmed his death.
Police are working on different versions of the murder. One of them is migrant trafficking.
The Ministry of the Interior has not yet given more details about what happened.
