Bulgaria’s PM on Israel: The Danger of a Much Bigger Storm Breaking Out is Serious

"The danger of a much bigger storm breaking out is very serious". This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in response to a question about the situation in Israel.

According to the Prime Minister, the situation must be monitored very carefully because there is a potential for a very serious escalation. Denkov stressed that the main driving forces should think about how the situation can be de-escalated.

He said information was still being collected about those wishing to fly from Israel. When enough is collected and it is safe, an evacuation will be carried out.

"Of course we will offer humanitarian aid, we have to see if we can help in terms of hospital aid, as happened with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. In terms of equipment and military options, we have not discussed such options at all. Here the conflict is of a completely different nature level, so we are not currently discussing such an option," the prime minister pointed out.

Regarding the political situation in Bulgaria and the work of the government, Denkov commented:

"Every day we work with the thought that the more work we manage to do, the better. That's why we work intensively, we work on the program we have presented. It already depends on the groups represented in parliament what the result will be. I personally do not expect any problems, because it would be extremely foolish politically for anyone not to support the government at this point. There is no reason for it to be sabotaged."

Denkov again stated that territorial plans cannot be withdrawn.

"Because if they are withdrawn, the whole process ends. We have a deadline for the adoption of territorial plans, their withdrawal means that Bulgaria voluntarily gives up the procedure in which it receives support for the implementation of the relevant transition. So I will not withdraw the plans. What I have repeatedly suggested is that they engage in discussions on how to modify the plans, because we are at the stage where they can still be changed", said the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, Prime Academician Nikolai Denkov hosted a tripartite meeting in which the Prime Ministers of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Romania Ion-Marcel Ciolacu participated.

The main focus of the talks was regional connectivity and more specifically the project for a corridor from Thessaloniki through Kavala, Alexandroupolis, Burgas and Varna to Constanta with the possibility of an extension to Moldova. The idea is to build a modern transport, communication and energy infrastructure along the route, which will activate the economic and political ties between the countries involved.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg