Conor McGregor is Coming to Bulgaria this Month

One of the biggest idols in the world of MMA, Conor McGregor, is coming to Sofia in a few days. He will be a special guest and participant in the spectacular event - "A PROPER NIGHT WITH CONOR MCGREGOR", which will be held on October 19 in the "Arena Sofia" hall, in partnership with the National Sports Base.

After conquering the world with his charisma and talent, Conor McGregor will set foot on Bulgarian soil for the first time in order to be a guest of the hottest and most anticipated fight in Bulgaria.

"To the great country of Bulgaria, the Mac is on his way!

Proper Whiskey will be putting on a Proper Night, and we know how to throw a party, which includes entertainment and fights.

19th of October at the Arena Sofia. Get yourself there.

Nazdrave!"

The event promises the Bulgarian fans an incredible spectacle with an impressive stage, a light show, the participation of prominent fighters, many artists and musicians, and the Irish sports icon will be part of the show of the gala evening.

The champion in two categories of the UFC will watch the matches live - part of MAX FIGHT 56 and in the final battle, in front of his eyes, in the ring two men will face each other: the Bulgarian Yosif Panov ("The Viper") and Sandy Messaoud from France in a clash for the World Title of the Universal Boxing Organization.

The numerous fans of McGregor in Bulgaria will be able to see their favorite fighter on stage in a special interview that he will give live in front of everyone in the hall. He is not only one of the most popular and successful MMA fighters of all time, but he is also one of the highest-paid athletes on the planet.

Conor McGregor's visit to Bulgaria also coincides with the launch of his whiskey brand Proper No Twelve, which brings the unique taste of Ireland.

The organizers say that the interest is huge, and the tickets go on sale today - October 9.

