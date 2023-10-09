Bulgaria has Submitted to the EC the Second Request for Payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Bulgaria has submitted to the European Commission the second request for payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, announced the Ministry of Finance.

This became possible after more than 30 measures were implemented in the last three months. Thus, the delay in the implementation of the National Plan for Recovery and Sustainability has been made up. The deadline for these measures was at the end of 2022, but they were not moved in time.

With the submission, access to funds in the amount of about 9 billion leva for national investments from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism is reopened.

The second payment has an approximate value of about 1.4 billion leva and includes 66 stages and implementation measures, of which 22 are related to legislative changes. Of the 66 stages, 62 stages, or 94%, were reported as completed. This is the most complex and the most significant payment required under the plan, notes the Ministry of Finance.

The European Commission has two months to evaluate the submitted request, after which it is necessary to hold consultations with the Economic and Financial Committee before the actual payment is made. In order for the assessment to be completed, it is necessary to adopt bylaws related to the Law on Mediation, the Law on Energy and the Law on Energy from Renewable Sources, to announce a procedure for the construction of RES installations with an obligation for storage systems and to be signed the contracts for the digitalization project of the Ruse - Kaspichan section.

