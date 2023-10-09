Bulgaria's PM at a Мeeting with the PMs of Romania and Greece: Europe can No Longer Afford to be Divided

"We discussed the development of the South-East European region in terms of energy, transport and digital connectivity, which is related to what is happening in Ukraine and Israel. Europe can no longer afford to be disconnected, to have no roads connecting neighboring countries, to have no energy connectivity and thus turns out to be dependent on external factors," said Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

According to him, the countries must be together in every sense of the word - both as a political position and as common values that must be defended.

"The talks took a pragmatic approach. Our region should not just catch up with the more developed countries in Europe, but be a leading region and an example for the neighboring countries," added Nikolai Denkov.

"We must show solidarity between partner countries. I am talking about the tragedy that unites the Israeli people and the Ukrainians. Romania condemns the terrorist acts. A Romanian citizen died in the conflicts in Israel. I believe that Israel must protect and defend its country with all its might." commented the Prime Minister of Romania, Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.

According to him, the southern corridor will lead to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"It is necessary to build a new bridge over the Danube between Giurgiu and Ruse, to increase the capacity for navigation on the Danube River. We also discussed the accession to Schengen. I hope that we will find the right approach so that Bulgaria and Romania are not countries kept in a corner for no reason. It is only right for Bulgaria and Romania to join," he stressed.

A declaration of active work on the preparation of a memorandum has been prepared, which clearly shows the points on which development should be achieved. It will be followed by a treaty between the states.

The main focus of the talks was regional connectivity and more specifically the project for a corridor from Thessaloniki through Kavala, Alexandroupolis, Burgas and Varna to Constanta with the possibility of an extension to Moldova. The idea is to build a modern transport, communication and energy infrastructure along the route, which will activate the economic and political ties between the countries involved.

"Today we highlighted the excellent relations between our countries and agreed to deepen our cooperation at the unilateral and bilateral level throughout the region," said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He also commented on the positions of the three countries regarding Israel.

"Our meeting is stunned by the terrorist attack on Israel. The whole of Europe and the whole civilized world condemns the horrific pictures of the abduction of many people and victims. We recognize the right of Israel to defend itself. This massacre must end soon," the Greek minister added.

According to his words, it is clear that the three countries are looking in the same direction.

"Athens, Sofia and Bucharest meet all current topics with common positions, this is underlined by the joint declaration we just signed," explained Mitsotakis.

He also emphasized that they want to turn the entire region into a center of international connectivity and transmission of green energy.

"We discussed the crucial importance of our cooperation within NATO, as well as the development of the oil pipeline project between Bulgaria and Greece," the Greek minister added.

"After many years, for the first time we see the European south in a leading position," announced the Minister of Energy of Moldova.

He also specified the issue of security and Schengen expansion.

"The unification of our 27 member states, first, during the pandemic, then Russia's attack on Ukraine, we showed a unity and strength of reaction," he added.

Mitsotakis announced that an emergency meeting will be held tomorrow in Brussels on the issue of terrorist attacks in Israel.

He explained that by the end of the year it will be possible to take a positive decision on the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen.

"The Schengen area is the largest travel area in the world and the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to us will increase the level of our collective security. This means better control of the external borders", explained the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean.

She said she hoped there would be a high-speed link between the three capitals.

"As it is now in Western Europe. I would like to see a good railway network between the three cities," Valean added.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria clarified that the text of the declaration will be available to the public.

"In the declaration it is said that we undertake a commitment in the coming weeks and months to work very actively in the creation of a memorandum in which the main points will be clearly shown in order to achieve development," said Nikolai Denkov.

