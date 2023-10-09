Day 593 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia will take advantage of the Attacks on Israel for its War In Ukraine

Day 593 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine reported 350 Russian casualties in 24 hours

Russia will take advantage of Hamas attacks on Israel for its war in Ukraine , US analysts said

Satellite images show an increase in rail traffic between North Korea and Russia



In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian defense forces "have destroyed 350 Russian occupiers", reports the general staff of the Ukrainian army. Russia has not yet announced the number of victims.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia's losses amounted to about 282,630 people, the General Staff report said. these figures cannot be independently verified. Usually, the data of the two headquarters diverge significantly.

The summary of the armed forces of Ukraine also gives data on the destroyed military equipment of Russia as of October 9:

tanks - 4823 (+2 for the last 24 hours);

armored fighting vehicles - 9126 (+3);

artillery systems – 6706 (+1);

multiple launch missile systems - 808;

air defense systems - 543 (+1);

airplanes - 315;

helicopters – 316;

cruise missiles - 1530;

ships/boats - 20 pcs.;

submarines - 1 pc. and others.

The Ukrainian army continues its counteroffensive in the Bakhmut region and makes slight progress in the Zaporizhzhia region, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports today.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Col. Yurii Ihnat expressed concern over the expected campaign of Russian Shahed 131/136 drones against Ukraine this winter. On October 8, Ihnat said that Russian forces had recently increased the intensity of strikes with Shahed, as Ukrainian officials had previously warned. Ihnat stated that Russian forces used 1,000 Shahed drones in the 2022-23 heating season, but in September 2023 alone they used as many as 500 drones, indicating that Ukraine must prepare seriously for Russia's winter strike campaign with drones in 2023-24.

Russia will take advantage of Hamas attacks on Israel for its war in Ukraine, US analysts said

American experts believe that Russia will use the conflict in the Gaza Strip to gain an advantage in the war in Ukraine, DPA reported.

The Kremlin has accused the West of ignoring conflicts in the Middle East because of support for Ukraine, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War wrote in an analysis. Analysts note that the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the West of obstructing the efforts of the Middle East Quartet, made up of the US, the EU, Russia and the UN.

Moscow's foreign ministry said Russia also has contacts with the Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, EU and Israel. Several times this year, the Kremlin's Middle East envoy and deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, has held both telephone and live conversations with Hamas representatives, the institute said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday highlighted Moscow's efforts to reach a bilateral solution, the ministry said. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is the deputy head of Russia's National Security Council, wrote on Telegram that the violence between Hamas and Israel was something that was expected.

"This should have been resolved by the US and its allies," Medvedev wrote, adding that the US is a key player in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Instead of working towards a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, these "fools" are meddling in Russian affairs, Medvedev said. With their support for Ukraine, they have turned these two close nations against each other, he wrote.

Satellite images show an increase in rail traffic between North Korea and Russia

According to observations by a US think tank, satellite images show an increase in rail transport between North Korea and Russia.

The website of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, Beyond Parallel, says that "increased rail traffic between North Korea and Russia is most likely related to the arrangements between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting last month".

According to some observers, Kim expects to receive Russian weapons technology to strengthen his nuclear program against the delivery of ammunition. Speculation now is that the covered shipments, which were captured by satellite, are related to a military exchange and cooperation agreement. According to the report, the satellite imagery shows the recent movement of about 73 wagons, while similar imagery for the last 5 years shows the movement of not more than 20 wagons on the same route.

US and South Korean officials have been quick to issue a warning to North Korea and Russia that if they go ahead with the announced arms transfer deal in violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning any arms trade involving North Korea, they will there are consequences.

The US accuses North Korea of supplying ammunition, artillery shells and missiles to Russia.

