Israel's Ambassador to Bulgaria: We will Not Fight the People of Gaza, but We must Protect our Citizens

"We have counted more than 800 dead. Every citizen of Israel who was in close proximity to the terrorists was kidnapped or killed," said Israel's ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Yosef Levi-Sfari in an interview for the morning block of Nova TV.

“We are not talking about human beings. These are beasts who do things that democratic societies cannot imagine," said the diplomat.

Asked what comes next, he commented that the government must first decide how to handle the hostage situation and negotiate with Hamas for their safety.

According to him, the attack was unexpected because, recently, Israel has done a lot to improve the economic condition of Gaza:

"We are not going to fight the people of Gaza. Israel is doing a great deal to improve the economic situation of Gaza. Every day 20,000 people from Gaza enter Israel to work, we give electricity, fuel, we give opportunities to improve their industry. We thought, that if the economic situation in Gaza improves, relations will also improve."

According to him, this is not a war between armies, but a terrorist organization that has no borders and can do anything.

The diplomat did not rule out an escalation of the conflict:

"Gaza is very densely populated and we have no intention of doing anything against the civilian population of Gaza, but we have to protect our citizens and we will do whatever it takes."

Ambassador Yosef Levi-Sfari also commented that Israel has no idea how the rockets from the October 7 attack entered Gaza: "Some were produced there. But there is no doubt that there is help from outside. (...) Iran is a threat not only to Israel but for the world. This is Europe's backyard. We cannot allow this situation to continue."

The diplomat thanked the Bulgarians and the Bulgarian authorities for their sympathy and support.

