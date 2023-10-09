Chess: Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova won a Silver Medal in the European Club Cup for Women
Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova won a silver medal at the European Club Cup for Women in Durres, Albania, with her Hungarian team Garuda Ajka BSK.
The Superches team (Romania) became the champion, and the Red Star team (Serbia) came third.
Baku World Cup runner-up Salimova made three draws and lost two games on the third board for Garuda Ajka BSK. The rest of the Hungarian team with captain Csaba Balogh were: Bella Khotenashvili from Georgia, Thanh Trang Hoang from Hungary, Teodora Injac (Serbia) and Gaál Zsóka (Hungary).
Among the men, the leader is the team of Offerspill (Norway) with Magnus Carlsen on the first board.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Conor McGregor is Coming to Bulgaria this Month
- » Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva came close to the World Title in Chess
- » Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva is Close to the World Chess Title
- » Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva is Second in the Current Ranking of the World Chess Championship
- » Mobile Betting Apps: Sports News and Tips
- » Four Bronze Medals for Bulgarian students from the Informatics Olympiad