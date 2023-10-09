Chess: Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova won a Silver Medal in the European Club Cup for Women

Sports | October 9, 2023, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova won a silver medal at the European Club Cup for Women in Durres, Albania, with her Hungarian team Garuda Ajka BSK.

The Superches team (Romania) became the champion, and the Red Star team (Serbia) came third.

Baku World Cup runner-up Salimova made three draws and lost two games on the third board for Garuda Ajka BSK. The rest of the Hungarian team with captain Csaba Balogh were: Bella Khotenashvili from Georgia, Thanh Trang Hoang from Hungary, Teodora Injac (Serbia) and Gaál Zsóka (Hungary).

Among the men, the leader is the team of Offerspill (Norway) with Magnus Carlsen on the first board.

