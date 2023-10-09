Bulgaria: Car with Migrants crashed in Elhovo - There are Dead and Injured

A car with illegal migrants crashed into an electric pole in Elhovo. There were 10 refugees in the car, BNT reported.

According to unofficial information, one of them died on the spot, four others were transported to the Yambol hospital in serious condition.

The police in the town confirmed the incident, but refused to give details. According to bTV, the car was intercepted near Topolovgrad, but the driver did not stop at the stop sign.

Crews from the fire department and the power distribution company were at the scene.

