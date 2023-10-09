Bulgaria: Car with Migrants crashed in Elhovo - There are Dead and Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | October 9, 2023, Monday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Car with Migrants crashed in Elhovo - There are Dead and Injured

A car with illegal migrants crashed into an electric pole in Elhovo. There were 10 refugees in the car, BNT reported.

According to unofficial information, one of them died on the spot, four others were transported to the Yambol hospital in serious condition.

The police in the town confirmed the incident, but refused to give details. According to bTV, the car was intercepted near Topolovgrad, but the driver did not stop at the stop sign.

Crews from the fire department and the power distribution company were at the scene.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, car, Elhovo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria