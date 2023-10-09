New Gaza War: The Dead are over 1,100 - US sends Aircraft Carrier to Help Israel

More than 1,100 are already dead on both sides since the beginning of the escalation in the Middle East. More than 800 Israelis have been killed in the past days, the victims on the Palestinian side are at least 400. The wounded are about 5,000.

Israeli authorities say they have found at least 260 bodies at the site of a music festival near the Gaza border. Thousands of young people were attending the event on Saturday when dozens of fighters from the Palestinian group Hamas suddenly stormed there.

Israel festival goers moments before the multifaceted Hamas attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/7sVf4wx7o4 — News Breaker (@Breakerofnews7) October 9, 2023

The United States, Great Britain, Germany and Ireland are among the countries that have reported their citizens dead or missing in Israel.

Throughout the night, the Israeli army continued its intense shelling of the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has declared that his country is at war with Hamas and that the army will not stop until it destroys all of the group's fighters.

Iran has denied involvement in the attacks against Israel, but has expressed its support for the Palestinian side of the conflict.

Hamas had previously claimed that its military wing had collaborated with Iran to carry out the attack. Yesterday, the Tehran-backed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah also fired rockets at Israel and Tel Aviv responded with airstrikes.

The United States is sending the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and a strike group of warships to the Eastern Mediterranean.

After a series of phone calls between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, Washington declared its firm support for Tel Aviv in the fight against the Palestinian group Hamas.

On board the "Gerald Ford" are approximately 5,000 sailors and dozens of combat aircraft and helicopters.

The purpose of this show of force is to prevent further escalation of the conflict in the region, as well as to prevent Hamas from acquiring more weapons.

"Giant shifting of the strata is ahead. A sign of intimidation and fears that this will be used for strikes against Iran. If the aircraft carrier arrives, it means that the presence of the USA will be very long", commented the journalist Simeon Gasparov on the Bulgarian National Television.

