COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 79 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last day are 79, according to the data of the Single Information Portal.

484 tests have been taken, which means that the share of positive results is 16.3 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection has died.

To date, 355 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, 25 of whom are in intensive care units. There are ten new patients in hospitals.

There are seven people cured during the last 24 hours and a total of the beginning of the pandemic - 1 273 663.

The active cases are currently 4027.

In the last 24 hours, 230 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and a total of 4 633 427 from the beginning of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38 478 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1 316,168 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Single Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal