Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny in the afternoon

On the first working day of the week before noon, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, but it will be almost without rainfall, after noon it will decrease over many areas to sunny weather. In Western Bulgaria, a light northwest wind will blow, to the east it will be from north-northeast, to moderate, after noon it will be oriented from south-southeast. It will be relatively cool with maximum temperatures mainly between 17°C and 22°C, in Sofia - about 20°C. The predominant minimum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, in Sofia - about 9°C.

On the Black Sea coast before noon, the cloudiness will be significant, but only in isolated places will it prevail. In the afternoon, the cloudiness will break and decrease. It will blow a moderate wind from north-northeast, after noon it will be oriented from south-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be 17-19°C. The seawater temperature is 22-23°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 knots.

In the mountains before noon, the cloudiness will be significant, but it will be almost free of rainfall, after noon it will break and decrease. The wind will temporarily weaken and will be mostly moderate from the west-northwest, but in the evening it will intensify again. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 14°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the cloudiness will be variable, but it will be almost free of rainfall. On Tuesday, temperatures will rise by 2-3 degrees, and on Wednesday they will decrease again. It will be mostly sunny and calm on Thursday, in some places in the morning with short-lived fog. Warming will start on Friday.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology