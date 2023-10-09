Bulgaria: Miners and Energy Workers continue their Blockade on Key Roads around the Country

The protest actions of the employees in the "Maritza-Iztok" Complex continue for the eleventh day. The blockades of Trakia highway near Stara Zagora,"Prokhoda na Republikata" and the sub -Balkan road near Gurkovo, along the Radnevo - Nova Zagora road, remain. Closed to traffic in the area of Trakia highway is the road Stara Zagora - Dimitrovgrad.

Protesters have been preparing for effective strikes since yesterday. This decision was taken at an impromptu meeting on Trakia highway near Stara Zagora. The main request of the protesters is the territorial plans for a fair transition to be withdrawn and revised. A nationwide protest was announced on October 12.

