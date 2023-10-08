Day 592 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky called for World Solidarity with Israel

Day 592 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine reported 11 wounded in Russian shelling of the city of Kherson

Kyiv: Over 282,000 Russians have been killed since the war began

Russia will not provide medical assistance against Ukrainian passports in Zaporizhzhia region

Ramzan Kadyrov suggested that the presidential elections in Russia should be postponed or that there should be no candidate other than Putin

Zelensky called for world solidarity with Israel



11 people, including a nine-month-old baby, were injured in Russian shelling last night on residential areas of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian authorities said today, as quoted by AFP

Ukraine retook Kherson last November, but the city has often come under fire from Russian forces.

"Kherson experienced another terrible night" as Russian forces "subjected the city and its surroundings to sustained shelling," said Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukrainian regional governor of the Kherson region.

"11 people were injured. A 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter were admitted to the hospital," Prokudin's statement also said.

Among the wounded is a 33-year-old health worker from the Red Cross, who was admitted to hospital.

Kyiv: Over 282,000 Russians have been killed since the war began

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost about 282,280 of its soldiers in Ukraine, of which 580 were eliminated in the last 24 hours, UNIAN reported.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed another 21 Russian tanks (total 4821), 21 armored fighting vehicles (total 9123), 17 artillery systems (total 6705), one air defense system (total 542), five operational-tactical level drones (total 5190), 38 units of vehicles and tankers (total 9111), as well as three units of special equipment (total 959).

The number of Russian rocket launchers destroyed during the day remained unchanged - 808, aircraft - 315, helicopters - 316, cruise missiles - 1530, submarines - 1, as well as ships and cutters - 20.

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out eight strikes in areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Five strikes were also made on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems and four of his unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

In addition, the Ukrainian rockets hit an artillery weapon, a personnel concentration area and a radio electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders.

Russia will not provide medical assistance against Ukrainian passports in Zaporizhzhia region

After the New Year, in the absence of a Russian passport, residents of the Zaporizhzhia region will not be able to receive medical assistance, said the governor of the illegally annexed territory Yevgeny Balitsky. Thus, the authorities want to "encourage" people to exchange Ukrainian documents with Russian ones.

"We are not in a hurry (with Russian passports) until the New Year. After that, we will take stricter measures, because only citizens of the Russian Federation will live on our territory. (...) If before the New Year, a person still receives medical insurance with a Ukrainian passport, he won't get it after the New Year," he said on the Russia 24 television channel.

According to Balitsky, the issuing of Russian passports in the region is going smoothly, with small queues. Until the last election, 71-72% of residents received passports (it was planned to be 80%), and those who are in no hurry to go get a passport, the governor called "still waiting" - 7-10%.

He added that with some people there were difficulties in obtaining documents, as they "require special control" (for example, they previously served in the Ukrainian army and participated in hostilities).

Balitsky's words create confusion - unless they are a clear declaration of illegal coercion of the population. According to the "Rules for providing medical assistance to foreign citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation" approved by the government in Moscow, foreigners can receive medical assistance in the country both free of charge (in case of emergency and in the presence of mandatory medical insurance) and for a fee (if planned treatment). The annexation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, which Russia does not even fully control, is not recognized around the world.

Russian passports will be issued in Zaporizhzhia region from June 2022. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of September 12, more than 2.8 million Russian passports have been issued in the four "new regions" of Russia, and by the end of 2023 another 400,000 should be issued. The estimated population in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as of January 1, 2024 is set at 3.2 million people. This number is indicated in the draft budget of the Federal Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (FHIF), submitted to the lower house of the parliament in Moscow.

Ramzan Kadyrov suggested that the presidential elections in Russia should be postponed or that there should be no candidate other than Putin

Ramzan Kadyrov suggested that the presidential elections in Russia, which should be held in March next year, be postponed or there should be no other candidate than President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

The leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, who is a close ally of Putin, argued that the reason is the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Russian president, who turned 71 yesterday, said he would not announce whether he would run for another term before parliament called elections - which by law must happen in December

Putin, who has effectively ruled Russia for more than two decades and does not allow any meaningful opposition, would almost certainly win the next election. Many expect the Russian president to extend his stay in the Kremlin until 2030, notes Reuters.

Kadyrov launched his idea in front of 25,000 people who gathered yesterday at a rally in the center of the Chechen capital Grozny to celebrate Putin's birthday.

"I propose now, while the 'special military operation' (in Ukraine) continues, that we decide unanimously to have one candidate in the elections - Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Or temporarily postpone the elections, because no one else can defend our country today," he said Kadyrov.

But Reuters notes that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has become Putin's biggest challenge since he came to power more than two decades ago. The Russian president has failed to quickly subdue the neighboring country or prevent its rapprochement with the West, and he controls less than a fifth of Ukraine's territory, front lines are static, military spending is high, and hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers are fighting on orders and not voluntarily, summarizes the agency.

Zelensky called for world solidarity with Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for world solidarity with Israel, where Hamas militants who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip invaded yesterday, Reuters reported.

Israel - like Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia nearly 20 months ago - has the "full right" to defend itself, Zelensky said in his traditional evening video address.

He called on world leaders to show solidarity and unity in support of Israel and condemn the "terrorist attack" carried out by Hamas.

"Let the value of human life and intolerance to terror be the principles that will finally unite the whole world," Zelensky wished.

"Wherever they direct their missiles and whoever they attack, the terrorists must lose. And this is important for the whole world," he emphasized.

Ukraine's relations with Israel have been strained since Russia's full-scale invasion last February, Reuters notes. Despite sending Kyiv tons of humanitarian aid, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently refused to supply it with weapons.

Israel, an important US partner, has some of the closest ties to Russia among countries politically aligned with the West.

Russia's reaction was much more subdued than Ukraine's. It called on both the Palestinians and Israel for an "immediate ceasefire" and said it was in contact with both sides of the conflict, as well as Arab states, about the violence, Reuters reported.

