The Number of Victims in Israel Continues to Rise
The number of victims in Israel continues to rise after the attack launched yesterday by Hamas.
The Israeli radio station Khan reports that the number of dead in Israel of the attack by Hamas on Israeli territory has exceeded 700 people, and the wounded are over 2,000, Reuters reported. According to the Associated Press, citing Israeli media, without specifying which nationality, the dead are more than 600. DPA, citing the Israeli Ministry of Health, writes that the dead are more than 500. The Israeli news agency TPS reports so far 350 killed and more than 1,800 injured in Israel.
In a summary of yesterday's events, TPS recalls that about 1,000 terrorists infiltrated Israel by land, sea and hang gliders. At the same time, according to the Israeli authorities, 3,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel.
Israeli forces engaged in battles with the terrorists who infiltrated the settlements of Sderot and Be'eri near the Gaza Strip, and also in Ofakim, which is 25 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, TPS also recalled.
In response to this attack, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Hamas positions in Gaza and called up the reservists.
An Israeli woman identified her 85-year-old grandmother in one of the Hamas terrorist videos— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2023
It is unknown where the old woman is now and whether she is alive. pic.twitter.com/PNLVZcQkYR
