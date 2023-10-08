Bulgaria: Protesting Miners and Energy Workers Blockade Key Roads for the Tenth Day

Politics | October 8, 2023, Sunday // 09:07
The road blockades of the protesting energy workers and miners in Stara Zagora region continue for the tenth day.

Sections of the "Trakia" highway, "Prohoda na Republikata" and the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo are closed.

According to the protesters, these roads will remain blocked until the territorial plans for a just transition of the coal regions are withdrawn from the European institutions.

