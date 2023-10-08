Bulgaria: Protesting Miners and Energy Workers Blockade Key Roads for the Tenth Day
The road blockades of the protesting energy workers and miners in Stara Zagora region continue for the tenth day.
Sections of the "Trakia" highway, "Prohoda na Republikata" and the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo are closed.
According to the protesters, these roads will remain blocked until the territorial plans for a just transition of the coal regions are withdrawn from the European institutions.
