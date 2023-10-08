The First Plane with Bulgarians from Israel landed at Sofia Airport

This morning the first plane from Tel Aviv landed at Sofia Airport after the beginning of the escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine.

50 Bulgarians were stranded at the Tel Aviv airport. They will be evacuated on the government Airbus that left for Israel this morning.

The flight to Sofia this morning is regular on Bulgaria Air. The Bulgarian citizen Kalina said that yesterday she landed with her sister at the Tel Aviv airport on a Wizz Air flight and the attack sirens went off almost immediately. They heard the rocket fire, they were scared for their lives. They are grateful to Bulgaria Air that it did not cancel the flight today and they were able to return home.

Despite the attacks, the situation at Tel Aviv airport this morning is calm, Kalina said

Bulgaria's consul in Tel Aviv has created an online chat group for all those who need help from the Bulgarian state.

Already yesterday, the Bulgarian authorities started preparations for the government plane to fly to Tel Aviv to pick up the remaining stranded Bulgarian citizens. The plane took off at 6 o'clock this morning, as soon as permission was received from the Israeli authorities. The Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, is on board. At Sofia airport, the Bulgarians and the minister will be welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel.

