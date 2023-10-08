New Gaza War: At Least 300 Israelis have been Killed, 750 Hostages taken by the Terrorists

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to turn the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" and warned its residents to "leave immediately" after the Palestinian movement Hamas fired hundreds of rockets into Israel yesterday in a surprise operation that damaged a number of Israeli settlements.

Israel reported the infiltration of armed Hamas fighters into Israeli territory. Hundreds were subsequently killed on both sides.

More than 300 Israelis have already died in the country, and thousands have been injured. More than 230 are the victims in Gaza, more than 1700 are the injured in the retaliatory strike of the Israeli forces.

Israeli forces have stepped up their bombardment of Gaza following a Hamas military operation on Saturday, leveling a 14-story tower block housing dozens of apartments as well as offices of the Palestinian group Hamas in central Gaza City, the Times of Israel reported.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hamas has killed at least 232 Palestinians and about 300 Israelis.

The "Jerusalem Post" has unofficial information about 750 missing Israelis. That's many times more than official reports on Saturday of dozens of civilians, police and military abducted by Hamas. Some of them were immediately taken to Gaza.

The Iranian-backed and armed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah confirmed that it had this morning attacked with mortars a narrow strip of land controlled by Israel since 1967. The explosions were in an area of Israeli military positions just off the border known as Shebaa Farms. In response, Israeli artillery bombarded targets on Lebanese territory. No injuries were reported on either side.

According to Hezbollah, this was done "in solidarity" with the Palestinian people. A written statement claiming responsibility said three Israeli posts and a "radar site" were targeted.

Similar incidents occur periodically in this disputed area of the Golan Heights between Israel, Syria and Lebanon. But in the context of Hamas' incursion into the south, it could signal an escalation of the conflict that would force Israel to fight a war on two fronts.

The Palestinian Hamas movement announced that it had captured many Israelis and that the hostages were scattered in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Fierce fighting continued during the night inside Israel between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters, including in the southern city of Sderot, where troops are trying to bulldoze a police station seized by Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli security forces have taken control of a police station in the southern city of Sderot, killing at least 10 Palestinian fighters after hours of resistance, according to local media.

An Israeli police statement said "full control was achieved and security forces neutralized about 10 armed terrorists," the Times of Israel reported.

There were earlier reports that Israeli forces bulldozed part of the police station to gain access to the site.

An Israeli journalist working for the Haaretz newspaper and his family were rescued after a siege by Hamas fighters that lasted more than 12 hours at his Kibbutz home.

Esther Solomon, Haaretz editor-in-chief, said she was "so relieved" by the news of Amir Tibon's rescue. "Too many other people in Gaza's border communities are dead, missing, taken hostage," she said in a post on Twitter.

The UN Security Council will hold emergency closed consultations regarding the escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was first convened by current UN Security Council member Malta and later supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Brazil. The fifteen current members of the UN Security Council will attend the consultations at UN headquarters in New York at 15:00 on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

It is expected, although not yet officially confirmed, that the council will be briefed by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

Israel's prime minister said his country had embarked on a "long and difficult war" against Hamas.

"The war was forced upon us by the murderous attack of Hamas," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. An offensive has begun, which "will continue long and without respite - until the goals are achieved."

He added: "We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win."

Meanwhile, Israel is cutting off supplies of electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza

Israel's Security Council decided to cut off the supply of electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza and approved steps to "destroy Hamas' military and governmental potential," a government statement said.

