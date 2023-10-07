There are No Reports of Injured Bulgarians after the Rocket Attack in Israel - PM Denkov condemned the Terrorists

There are no reports of any Bulgarians being injured in the rocket attack on the State of Israel. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From there, they advise Bulgarian nationals to strictly adhere to the instructions of the local authorities and to avoid places with gatherings of people.

The Israeli authorities have instructed all citizens not to leave their homes, but to enter their home bomb shelter or the nearest similar place when sirens sound.

The bombings are being conducted on the territory of the whole country.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov condemned the terrorist attacks of the Hamas group on Israel and the violence against innocent Israeli citizens.

"I express complete solidarity with the Israeli people. My thoughts are with the victims of these attacks. I condemn terrorism in all its forms," reads the prime minister's position.

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister said in a video message that his country was at war after the Palestinian movement Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in a surprise operation. Israeli sources reported six killed and over two hundred wounded in the large-scale attack.

For his part, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the "terror of the settlers and occupation forces".

