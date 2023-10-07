Day 591 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky fears that Russia will try to Destroy Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Day 591 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky fears that Russia will try to destroy Ukraine 's energy infrastructure

The US is preparing new military aid for Ukraine , despite turmoil in Congress

A Russian missile strike hit a boarding house and a grain silo in Odesa region

Shoigu inspects the production of new generation of missiles

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's son was awarded the Hero of Chechnya order after beating a prisoner

One person was killed by Ukrainian shelling in Russia's Belgorod region



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed fears that Russia will try to destroy his country's energy system this winter.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that another drone was destroyed near Moscow. The attack led to delayed and canceled flights at Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports.

The Ukrainian army has repelled attacks on a number of sections of the 1,000-kilometer long front, UNIAN news agency reports. The United States is preparing another 200 million US dollars in military aid to Kyiv, which will be announced next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will again step up its massive strikes against his country's critical infrastructure in an attempt to destroy its ability to get electricity. In his usual video address, Zelensky added that the Ukrainian authorities were "fully aware of the danger".

Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with the heads of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassam-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will participate in a solemn ceremony marking the beginning of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan. TASS notes that today is the Russian leader's 71st birthday and the 20th that he celebrates as head of state.

The US is preparing new military aid for Ukraine, despite turmoil in Congress

The administration of US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine next week, Reuters reported, citing its sources.

The agency, quoted by BTA, notes that after an accounting error was discovered, it turned out that the Pentagon has funds that allow the Biden government to send more weapons to Kyiv.

Late last week, Congress passed a temporary government funding plan that did not include military aid to Ukraine. It is a temporary measure that was supported by members of both parties to avoid a government shutdown.

American congressmen are about to consider a separate bill for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 24 billion dollars, which President Joe Biden wants to include in the budget.

However, the Pentagon still has about 5.4 billion dollars after it found in June that an accounting error had led to an overestimation of the value of weapons sent to Kyiv so far. It is money under a system known as the so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which has also been used to provide weapons to Ukraine.

What the next military aid package for Ukraine will contain is still unclear and is expected to be presented this Wednesday at the 16th meeting of the Defense Contact Group for Kyiv in Brussels, where defense aid will be a key topic, US officials said.

The aid is expected to be worth about 200 million dollars and may consist of similar munitions and vehicles to those included in recent military aid packages.

A Russian missile strike hit a boarding house and a grain silo in Odesa region

The Russian army launched another missile attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region last night and caused damage to port infrastructure, regional governor Oleg Kiper said, quoted by Reuters.

At least four people were injured in the strike, which hit a boarding house and a grain silo near the port, Kiper added. The governor of Odesa region did not specify where the attack took place.

According to the Ukrainian military, supersonic Onyx missiles fired from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula were used in the attack.

Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in recent weeks, making it difficult for Ukraine to export its grain.

In mid-July, Moscow withdrew from the agreement, which created the possibility of grain deliveries through the Black Sea and helped to overcome the world food crisis.

Shoigu inspects the production of new generation of missiles

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected a factory for the production of new-generation Sarmat missiles, the Russian Armed Forces announced today, as quoted by AFP.

It is about the "Krasmash" plant in the city of Krasnoyarsk, which is tasked with the serial production of the "Sarmat" missiles, which, according to the Kremlin, are "invincible".

The Sarmat missiles are long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles that are expected to enter service with the Russian armed forces soon.

"The first mass-produced missiles currently being produced at this plant will be delivered to the armed forces as soon as possible," the statement quoted by AFP said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia is conducting the final tests of Sarmat missiles.

The rockets bear the name of a nomadic people who inhabited territories near the Black Sea in Antiquity.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's son was awarded the Hero of Chechnya order after beating a prisoner

The son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, 15-year-old Adam Kadyrov, was awarded a high distinction - the "Hero of Chechnya" order, after recently beating a prisoner, DPA reported, citing an official Russian source.

According to Adam Delimkhanov, a deputy in the Russian State Duma and Kadyrov's cousin, the young man showed leadership qualities at an early age, learned the Koran by heart, won several martial arts tournaments and proved himself to be a "real fighter" at a shooting exercise at armed forces.

Adam Kadyrov gained dubious fame because of a video recently released by his father, in which he is seen beating and kicking a defenseless man. The victim was detained in Volgograd for publicly burning a Koran, and the prisoner was later transferred to the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. The video has sparked debate and criticism across Russia that Kadyrov is putting himself above the law.

Russian authorities have rejected requests to initiate criminal proceedings, arguing that Adam Kadyrov is only 15 years old and therefore not yet of legal age to be held responsible for a crime committed. A few days after the scandal, President Vladimir Putin received Ramzan Kadyrov.

Last year, three of Kadyrov's sons, including Adam, posed carrying weapons in Ukraine. According to Kadyrov, they also took part in fighting there as part of Russian forces sent to the neighboring country by Putin. Observers, however, express doubts whether Kadyrov's sons actually took part in actual fighting.

One person was killed by Ukrainian shelling in Russia's Belgorod region

One person was killed in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Urazovo in Russia's Belgorod region, world agencies reported, referring to a Telegram message from the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

This morning, the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Urazovo with Grad rocket launchers, Gladkov reported. "Unfortunately, one person died - the man was in the street during the shooting and died on the spot," he wrote. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, added the governor of the Belgorod Region.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, 14 houses were damaged to varying degrees, an outbuilding and a warehouse were destroyed, and vehicles were damaged. "All operational and emergency services are on site, checking the area from house to house," Gladkov said.

