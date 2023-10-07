New Gaza War: Hamas hit Israel with Rockets and Infiltrated many Settlements - Civilians Murdered on the Streets

The Islamist movement Hamas launched its biggest attack on Israel in years in a surprise attack on Saturday, with gunmen crossing the country's border, backed by a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported. As of 1:00 p.m. Bulgarian time, they occupied 7 communities in Israel.

Breaking????⚡ Israel????????



JustIn : An old Israeli woman is captured and brought to Gaza as a Kidnapped By Palestinian Terrorists.



Pray for Israel???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/gCUDrmmJms — Izlamic Terrorist (@raviagrawal3) October 7, 2023

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation, calling on all Palestinians to fight.

"This is the day of the biggest battle to end the last occupation on earth," he said, adding that 5,000 rockets had been fired.

#BREAKING: HAMAS Islamist terror group claims to have abducted several IDF soldiers who are being taken away to Gaza. Settlers captured and held as hostages in many private homes in Ofakim, Netivot and Sderot of Israel. Emergency situation in many areas of Israel. pic.twitter.com/Wd4jeGZZMG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2023

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price," announced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As warning sirens sounded in southern and central Israel, including Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it had launched Operation Iron Swords, which will include large-scale operations against Hamas in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip. More than 10,000 reservists will participate in it. Israel is also preparing for an escalation on the northern front with Lebanon, from where Hezbollah fighters could attack. The Iranian faction said it was in contact with Hamas and warned the Israeli army to be careful about its maneuvers.

The Israeli police chief announced that fighting was currently taking place in 21 locations across southern Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said Hamas had "started a war against the state of Israel". Israeli "troops are fighting the enemy everywhere," he said.

⚡️#BREAKING A Palestinian bulldozer removing the separation wall on the Gaza Strip border. pic.twitter.com/PHd2AR2VKe — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 7, 2023

Videos have appeared on social media showing Palestinian fighters shooting civilians.

The number of those killed is unknown. The Israeli army said its forces were operating in Gaza, but did not provide details.

"A number of terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that gunmen opened fire on passers-by in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes on city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps driving around the countryside.

Palestinian media reported that dozens of Israelis had been captured.

A video has emerged showing that the Palestinians have drones.

#BREAKING Hamas armed drone strike on Israeli Merkava 4 tank. pic.twitter.com/e8gph7tYVK — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 7, 2023

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said its fighters had joined Hamas in the attack.

"We are part of this battle, our fighters are shoulder to shoulder with their brothers from the Qassam Brigades until victory is achieved," said Islamic Jihad's armed wing spokesman Abu Hamza.

Palestinians in Gaza have expressed displeasure at the infiltration of Israeli soldiers into the territory.

"It's like a dream. I still can't believe it, fighters in our land?" said one shopkeeper in Gaza.

The attack comes a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought the country to the brink of catastrophic defeat following a surprise attack by Syria and Egypt.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg