Professor Brian Cоx will come to Bulgaria in Spring 2024

"Horizons" aims to take theatre audiences across Europe on a dazzling cinematic journey in spring 2024

Professor Brian Cox has announced European dates for his sell-out, live arena tour Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

Professor Brian Cox will kick off his European dates in Romania on 3rd April and will then head to Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Poland before concluding in Turkey on 19th April 2024. Tickets are on sale now and are available from briancoxlive.co.uk.

In Bulgaria, the event will take place in the National Palace of Culture (NDK) in Sofia on April 5th.

Horizons has taken more than a quarter of a million people spanning three continents on a dazzling journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state-of-the-art screen technology, venues across the world from New Zealand to the Arctic Circle have been filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and the latest theories of the origin of the Universe.

What is the nature of space and time? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? Having traveled the world, it’s now time to bring Horizons back home to the UK for a final journey around our magnificent and baffling Universe.

Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a celebration of our civilization, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Professor Brian Cox: “The Horizons Tour has grown beyond my wildest expectations. I started in January 2022 and since then I've talked about Black Holes, space and time and the origin and future of Life in the Universe to over a quarter of a million people and counting from the southernmost top of New Zealand to Northern Canada. I’m very excited about bringing Horizons to Europe to continue our 21st Century Space Odyssey.”

Brian is widely recognized as the foremost communicator for all things scientific, having presented a number of highly acclaimed science programs for the BBC including ‘The Universe’ (2021), ‘The Planets’ (2018), ‘Forces of Nature’ (2016), ‘Human Universe’ (2014), ‘Wonders of Life’ (2012), ‘Wonders of the Universe’ (2011) and ‘Wonders of the Solar System’ (2010). He also co-hosted popular astronomy and cosmology series ‘Stargazing Live’ with Dara O’Briain (and for ABC in Australia, with Julia Zemiro) and award-winning BBC Radio 4 series ‘Infinite Monkey Cage’ with Robin Ince, which has gone on to become one of the UK’s most popular podcasts.

As an author, Brian has also sold over a million books worldwide including ‘Black Holes’, ‘Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos’, ‘Quantum Universe’ and ‘Why Does E=mc2?’ with co-author Professor Jeffrey Forshaw. He also wrote the series of books to accompany his popular television and radio programs.

Brian has undertaken several sell-out live arena tours, breaking several Guinness World Records, including for the biggest-selling science tour – a record he himself broke again with his most recent worldwide tour, Horizons, which has taken in venues in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and across Europe.

He is credited with boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics and has garnered a host of accolades for his TV work, including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders of the Solar System.

