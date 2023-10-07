September 2023 - The Hottest on Record

Last month was the hottest September on record, the EU's climate watchdog said.

The year is expected to be the hottest in human history after the Northern Hemisphere recorded the world's warmest summer temperatures. Typically, temperature records are broken by much smaller differences, closer to a tenth of a degree.

"We've had the most incredible September in history from a climate point of view. It's just beyond belief," the director of the Copernicus Climate Change Office, Carlo Buontempo, told AFP. According to him, climate change is already here.

"Unprecedented September temperatures broke records with extraordinary force," added Climate Change Office Deputy Director Samantha Burgess.

El Niño - which warms waters in the South Pacific and prompts warmer weather beyond - is likely to lead 2023 to become the warmest year on record for the next three months.

Scientists expect the worst effects of the current El Niño to be felt in late 2023 and next year. Scientists say warmer sea surface temperatures due to climate change are making extreme weather events more intense, with Storm Daniel causing devastating floods in Libya and Greece in September.

Antarctic ice remains at a record low for this time of year, while the monthly extent is 18% below average, the climate change office added.

According to scientists, since the beginning of the industrial age, the oceans have absorbed 90% of the excess heat produced by human activity. Warmer oceans are also less able to absorb carbon dioxide, reinforcing the vicious cycle of global warming and disrupting the functioning of fragile ecosystems.

World leaders will gather in Dubai on November 30 for crisis UN climate talks known as COP28 as the effects of global warming accelerate.

Pope Francis has warned that the world is "collapsing" because of global warming, urging COP28 participants to agree on binding policies to phase out fossil fuels.

