Bulgaria will Treat 3 Armenians of those Injured in the Explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

Politics | October 7, 2023, Saturday // 08:58
Bulgarian "Spartan" plane

Bulgaria is helping three people injured in the explosion of a fuel warehouse in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The incident happened on September 25 and the signal for help from the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) to member states came a day later.

The transport of the victims was provided by the Air Force at the request of the Ministry of Health with a "Spartan" plane. The task was carried out by a crew from the 16 "Vrazhdebna" airbase. The military transport aircraft departed yesterday, October 6, 2023, at 1:12 p.m. for Yerevan, Armenia. On board was a 6-member medical team from the Military Medical Academy (MMA), headed by Col. Dr. Maria Georgieva.

Last night, at 00:35, the patients were transported from the Sofia airport with ambulances of the Medical Academy to the "Pirogov" hospital.

The three foreign nationals have been admitted to the Clinic for Burns and Plastic Surgery, and highly specialized medical care has been provided for them.

/Ministry of Health

