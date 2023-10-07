Bulgaria: Energy Workers and Miners continue the Blockades of Key Roads for the Ninth Day in a row
Protesting miners and energy workers from the "Maritsa-Iztok" complex continue their blockade of the "Trakia" highway, "Prohoda na Republikata" and the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo. The roads will remain closed until the territorial plans for a just transition are withdrawn from the European institutions, the protesters insist:
"It has to happen because it's for the entire Bulgarian people. It's not just for us. We can endure a lot, all winter," said one of them.
It is theoretically possible for Bulgaria to withdraw the plans submitted to the Commission - this is what a source from the EU said for BNR. At the same time, he specified that if Bulgaria does not want to lose funds under the Just Transition Fund, these plans must receive the approval of the European Commission by the end of the year.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Protesting Miners and Energy Workers Blockade Key Roads for the Tenth Day
- » The First Plane with Bulgarians from Israel landed at Sofia Airport
- » There are No Reports of Injured Bulgarians after the Rocket Attack in Israel - PM Denkov condemned the Terrorists
- » Bulgaria: The Constitutional Reform began on the Slow Track
- » Bulgaria will Treat 3 Armenians of those Injured in the Explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh
- » Bulgaria’s Defense Minister asked Parliament to approve the Purchase of Stryker vehicles before the Local Elections