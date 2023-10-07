Bulgaria: Energy Workers and Miners continue the Blockades of Key Roads for the Ninth Day in a row

Protesting miners and energy workers from the "Maritsa-Iztok" complex continue their blockade of the "Trakia" highway, "Prohoda na Republikata" and the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo. The roads will remain closed until the territorial plans for a just transition are withdrawn from the European institutions, the protesters insist:

"It has to happen because it's for the entire Bulgarian people. It's not just for us. We can endure a lot, all winter," said one of them.

It is theoretically possible for Bulgaria to withdraw the plans submitted to the Commission - this is what a source from the EU said for BNR. At the same time, he specified that if Bulgaria does not want to lose funds under the Just Transition Fund, these plans must receive the approval of the European Commission by the end of the year.

