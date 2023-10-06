Over 16,000 Bulgarians have Died from Cancer in 2022

More than 16,000 Bulgarians died of cancer in 2022, reports the Bulgarian Oncological Scientific Society, quoted by BTA. They refer to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), presented at the opening of the Bulgarian National Oncology Congress with international participation, which this year was held in Sofia.

According to data from the Report on Global Trends in Oncology in 2023 of the IQVIA Institute For Human Data Science, cited by the agency, the number of treated cancer patients worldwide has increased by an average of 5% over the past five years. Further growth is also expected over the next five years as access to new drugs expands.

"The European plan to fight cancer is proof of the collective commitment we have to reduce the burden of cancer, and it is our responsibility to adopt and implement the various components of this plan in Bulgaria," said Prof. Dr. Asen Dudov, Chairman of the Society, quoted by BTA.

The plan covers the components of prevention, early detection, treatment and improving the quality of life of patients. In order to ensure the implementation of prevention strategies at the local level, efforts should be focused on the control of various risk factors for the occurrence of cancer, and for this purpose, the expansion of vaccination programs and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle are necessary, added Dudov.

