Nearly 170,000 Ukrainian Refugees are Registered in Bulgaria: 1 out of 3 has remained in the country

164,800 Ukrainian refugees were registered for temporary protection in Bulgaria as of the end of August, the EU statistics office Eurostat said on Friday.

It is clear from the government portal "Bulgaria for Ukraine" that in September this number increased by over 4,000 people and they are now approaching 170,000. Again, from the statistics of the Council of Ministers, it is clear that of those people currently registered in Bulgaria - almost 55,900 (or 33%) - live in the country. Of the rest, less than 14% continue to live in state-provided housing.

A total of 4,155,595 Ukrainian citizens sought protection in the EU, which is an increase of 1% compared to registrations in July, reports Eurostat.

The main flow of refugees is distributed between Germany - 1.2 million, Poland - 960 thousand, and the Czech Republic - 365 thousand.

But in relation to the number of its population, Bulgaria is among the five European countries with the largest number of Ukrainian refugees. According to Eurostat data, there are 25.6 Ukrainians with temporary protection per 1,000 Bulgarians.

By the end of August, every third Ukrainian refugee was in Germany, every fifth - in Poland, and one in 10 - in the Czech Republic.

The biggest absolute increases in refugees in August, when another 41,275 people applied for temporary protection, were recorded in Germany, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Three countries recorded a decrease in the number of people under temporary protection - Poland by 1.1%, Italy by -0.3% and France by -0.6%.

