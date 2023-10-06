Bulgaria: No More Flavored E-Cigarettes from 2024

The Bulgarian government proposes to ban the sale of e-cigarettes with characteristic taste-aromatic qualities and containing flavorings in any of their constituent parts, such as filters, paper, packaging, capsules or other technical elements.

The bill for amendments to the Law on Tobacco and Tobacco-Related Products was submitted to the Parliament's Registry by the Council of Ministers on 2 October. Until now, tobacco companies were not required to put a health warning on the packaging of heated tobacco products, but this will now change.

When heated cigarettes fall into the smokeless category, the labeling requirements for smokeless tobacco products should apply to them, the bill makes clear.

Tobacco products that contain additives in quantities that, at the time of consumption, significantly increase the toxic effect, addictive properties, or carcinogenic, mutagenic or reproductive toxic properties of the product will be prohibited.

E-cigarettes or containers suspected of being unsafe or in any way non-compliant with the law will be immediately withdrawn from the market.



Currently, all sorts of nicotine-containing tobacco substitutes are freely sold. The current legislation does not regulate these products and their sale. Nicotine products are available with very different nicotine contents - from 6 to 50 mg. Young people, including children, can buy and use them without restrictions. There is growing public concern about the use of such products by children, it is written in the reasons for the project.

Electronic cigarettes and/or refillable containers and smoking products other than tobacco products that do not meet the requirements of this law and were manufactured or placed on the market before the entry into force of this law may continue to be offered and sell until supplies last, but no later than January 1, 2024. The same applies to heated tobacco products that do not meet the requirements of the law and were manufactured or placed on the market until October 23, 2023.

